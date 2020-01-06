You Can't Dream
What You Don't See
To create lasting change, you need to expose people to possibilities, not simply what they see outside their windows.
Resources for
Building Bridges to Opportunity
Throughout his life, T.D. Jakes has connected diverse communities across socio-economic divides. With the launch of the T.D. Jakes Foundation, Chairman Jakes is harnessing decades of resources and connections to prepare people for success in the 21st-century workforce, lift underserved populations and connect corporations to new, highly skilled pools of talent amid increasing global competition.Meet Our Team
Pillar of Impact
Business Partnerships
Large corporations spend millions on workforce training, community development and corporate social responsibility initiatives. But without the right partnerships and a trusted voice in these communities, many programs fail to gain the traction they need to deliver the best outcomes.
Pillar of Impact
Workforce Readiness
In the next decade, automation will lead to the displacement of 20 million global manufacturing jobs. Successfully integrating whole communities into the rapidly changing workforce will require a holistic effort.
Pillar of Impact
Community Building
The T.D. Jakes Foundation is dedicated to creating “Smart Cities,” harnessing technology and real-time data to ensure people have access to opportunity where they live.
Take Action
There are many ways to get involved. We welcome donations, volunteers and corporate partnerships. If you’re a company that would like to partner with us, please reach out to learn how we can work together!